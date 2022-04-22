Help Shape the Future of Second Street

The City of Mankato is looking for feedback on the future of the Second St Corridor.

Two design alternatives have been developed based on public input. Feedback will help identify a locally supported design to use for future reconstruction of the Second St corridor.

The public can share ideas through Thursday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. by completing an online survey. Ideas can also be emailed to Charles Androsky, the Transportation Planner. Written feedback can also be dropped off at the Intergovernmental Center or its outdoor dropbox.

The Second St Corridor Study is a partnership between the City of Mankato and the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization and is focused on how to improve and enhance multi-modal traffic flow, review pedestrian crossings and connectivity, and evaluate intersection performance.

COMPLETE THE ONLINE SURVEY

EMAIL CHARLES ANDROSKY, TRANSPORTATION PLANNER