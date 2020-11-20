‘Help us’: Doctors implore Minnesotans to follow virus rules

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors are urging Minnesotans to take COVID-19 seriously and to comply with new restrictions that take effect Friday night.

They appeared with Gov. Tim Walz to provide dramatic accounts of how the state’s health care system is at a breaking point — especially its health care workers.

Dr. Carolyn McClain, a Twin Cities emergency physician, told reporters there’s nothing harder than seeing people praying in a hospital parking lot, when their family member is critically ill and they can’t go in. She spoke a day Walz ordered bars, restaurants, gyms, and amateur sports to shut down for four weeks.