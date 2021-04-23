Help Your Pudgy Pets!

Have you gained the Covid-15? Well, just like humans are struggling with a little extra poundage these days, our pets aren’t far behind!

According to Banfield Pet Hospital, the nation’s largest general veterinary practice, in 2020, the number of dog patients diagnosed as overweight rose 2.5 percent! That may not seem significant – but Banfield says it’s the biggest one-year increase they’ve seen in the past decade!

Molly McAllister is Banfield’s chief medical officer… and she says, with families home all the time, pets go from human to human displaying “treat seeking behavior.” And if your spouse doesn’t know you already gave Max and Bella a treat, he might give them treats, too.

Veterinarians say treats should make up no more than 10% of a pet’s daily calories. But, in the last 12 months, sales of pet treats rose 11%! And a one-ounce cube of cheese is the equivalent of a fast-food burger for a small dog!

And pandemic stress is also contributing. Yes, pets stress-eat just like we do! They may not be able to open the cupboard, but they can beg until you give in!

So limit treats and table scraps and make sure your pets are getting plenty of exercise!

They’ll live longer, healthier lives.