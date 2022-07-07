Henderson woman charged with welfare fraud

A Henderson woman is accused of using government assistance that she was ineligible to receive.

Paige Marie Simon, 25, was charged Wednesday in Sibley County Court with felony wrongfully obtaining assistance.

A criminal complaint says Simon reported on a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) application in 2019 that just she and her two children lived in her household. She received a total of $7,857 in benefits between October 2019 and April 2021, according to the complaint.

An investigation from Sibley County Public Health and Human Services found that Simon’s boyfriend had been living with her for three years, which was confirmed by two witnesses, according to the complaint.

Court documents say that Simon would have received just $864 in benefits between October 2019 and April 2021 if she had reported her boyfriend lived with her.