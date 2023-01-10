Here Are Some of The Strangest Things We Left Behind At Hotels in 2022

We’ve all left a pair of socks or a phone charger in a hotel room at the end of a trip … But how about an oxygen tank or a 5-foot tall birdhouse? Those are two of the items on Travelodge’s 2022 list of the strangest forgotten goods.

Some of the items on the list are just puzzling — like life-size cut-outs of the cast of Peaky Blinders. Some could have been kind of sad — like a pair of puppies named after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were eventually reclaimed by their owners.

The list also included: