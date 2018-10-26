Here Are the 10 Most Reliable Car Brands

In the market for a new car? Consumer Reports is out with a list of the most reliable brands—and none of the top 10 are American. Ford is the first US company to show up on the list, at No. 18, and the second most reliable US brand, Buick, saw the biggest decline of the entire list: It fell 11 spots this year, to No. 19. If you must buy American, know that Taurus is the most reliable model for Ford while Mustang is the least; Encore is the most reliable model for Buick while Enclave is the least. Or see the next page for the top 10 brands least likely to give you trouble:

1. Lexus, with GX as the most reliable and IS as the least. Lexus is the No. 1 Asian automaker for reliability.

2. Toyota, with Prius C as the most reliable and Tacoma as the least.

3. Mazda, with MX-5 Miata as the most reliable and CX-3 as the least.

4. Subaru, with Crosstrek as the most reliable and WRX as the least.

5. Kia, with Sedona as the most reliable and Cadenza as the least.

6. Infiniti, with Q60 as the most reliable and Q50 as the least.

7. Audi, with Q5 as the most reliable and A3 as the least. Audi is the No. 1 European automaker for reliability.

8. BMW, with i3 as the most reliable and X1 as the least.

9. Mini, with Countryman as the most reliable and Cooper as the least.

10. Porsche, with 911 as the most reliable and Cayenne as the least.

