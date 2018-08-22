Here Are the 25 U.S. Cities With the Most Mosquitoes

Washington, D.C., ranks No. 3, behind Dallas and New York City. Baltimore ranks No. 10.

Terminix put its list together by examining data regarding services rendered by Terminix branches across the U.S. between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018.

Texas and Florida each have four cities on the list, followed by California and Tennessee.

Mosquitoes are more than just annoying; they can carry serious diseases.

The World Health Organization has labeled mosquitoes the world’s deadliest animal.

Here is Terminix’s list of the Top 25 Mosquito Cities:

1. Dallas-Fort Worth
2. New York City
3. Washington, D.C.
4. Houston
5. Los Angeles
6. Atlanta
7. Philadelphia
8. Memphis, Tennessee
9 Chicago
10. Baltimore
11. Miami
12. San Antonio
13. Orlando, Florida
14. Nashville, Tennessee
15. Tampa, Florida
16. San Francisco
17. Boston
18. Little Rock, Arkansas
19. Mobile, Alabama
20. Austin, Texas
21. Oklahoma City
22. Detroit
23. Jacksonville, Florida
24. Indianapolis
25. Phoenix

