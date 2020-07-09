Here are the congregate care centers in Southern Minnesota that have experienced COVID-19

(St. Paul, MN) – People in long-term care and assisted living facilities make up nearly 18% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases.

In data tracing the likely exposure of each COVID-19 patient, the Minnesota Department of Health defines congregate care cases as anyone who has lived in, worked at, or visited a long-term care facility

There has been a total of 7,194 virus cases that have been connected to congregate care facilities, making it the second most common means of infection. The most common is by community spread.

Here are the congregate care facilities that have experienced COVID-19 in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth County

Autumn Grace Memory Care

Brookdale Mankato

Cottagewood Senior Community Mankato

Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center

Laurels Peak & Rehabilitation Center

Pillars of Mankato

Waters Edge

Brown County

St. John Lutheran Home

Cottonwood County

Good Samaritan Society Windom

The Lodge at Mountain Lake

Faribault County

Friendship Court

Freeborn County

Good Samaritan Society Albert Lea

St. John’s Lutheran The Woodlands

Jackson County

Good Samaritan Society Jackson

Lyon County

Minneota Manor Health Care Center

Martin County

Temperance Lake Ridge

McLeod County

River Oaks at Shady Ridge

Woodstone Senior Living

Mower County

Adams Health Care Center

Cedar Court Assisted Living

Cedars of Austin

Primrose Retirement Community

Sacred Heart Care Center

St. Mark’s Lutheran Home

Maple Lawn Senior Care

Nicollet County

Oak Terrace Assisted Living

Pheasants Ridge

Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows

Nobles County

Parkview Nursing Home

South Shore Care Center

Worthington Golden Horizons

Redwood County

Valley View Manor

Reville County

RenVilla Health Center

Rice County

Faribault Senior Living

Mill City Senior Living

Northfield Care Center, Inc.

Pleasant Manor

The Villages of Lonsdale

Three Links Care Center

Valleyview of Northfield

Sibley County

Good Samaritan Society Arlington

Oak Terrace Health Care Center

Steele County

Valleyview Assisted Living

Watonwan County

Good Samaritan Society St. James