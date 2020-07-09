      Weather Alert

Here are the congregate care centers in Southern Minnesota that have experienced COVID-19

Jul 9, 2020 @ 12:55pm

(St. Paul, MN) – People in long-term care and assisted living facilities make up nearly 18% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases.

In data tracing the likely exposure of each COVID-19 patient, the Minnesota Department of Health defines congregate care cases as anyone who has lived in, worked at, or visited a long-term care facility

There has been a total of 7,194 virus cases that have been connected to congregate care facilities, making it the second most common means of infection.  The most common is by community spread.

Here are the congregate care facilities that have experienced COVID-19 in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth County

Autumn Grace Memory Care
Brookdale Mankato
Cottagewood Senior Community Mankato
Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center
Laurels Peak & Rehabilitation Center
Pillars of Mankato
Waters Edge

Brown County

St. John Lutheran Home

Cottonwood County

Good Samaritan Society Windom
The Lodge at Mountain Lake

Faribault County

Friendship Court

Freeborn County

Good Samaritan Society Albert Lea
St. John’s Lutheran The Woodlands

Jackson County

Good Samaritan Society Jackson

Lyon County

Minneota Manor Health Care Center

Martin County

Temperance Lake Ridge

McLeod County

River Oaks at Shady Ridge
Woodstone Senior Living

Mower County

Adams Health Care Center
Cedar Court Assisted Living
Cedars of Austin
Primrose Retirement Community
Sacred Heart Care Center
St. Mark’s Lutheran Home
Maple Lawn Senior Care

Nicollet County

Oak Terrace Assisted Living
Pheasants Ridge
Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows

Nobles County

Parkview Nursing Home
South Shore Care Center
Worthington Golden Horizons

Redwood County

Valley View Manor

Reville County

RenVilla Health Center

Rice County

Faribault Senior Living
Mill City Senior Living
Northfield Care Center, Inc.
Pleasant Manor
The Villages of Lonsdale
Three Links Care Center
Valleyview of Northfield

Sibley County

Good Samaritan Society Arlington
Oak Terrace Health Care Center

Steele County

Valleyview Assisted Living

Watonwan County

Good Samaritan Society St. James

 

 

 

