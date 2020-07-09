Here are the congregate care centers in Southern Minnesota that have experienced COVID-19
(St. Paul, MN) – People in long-term care and assisted living facilities make up nearly 18% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases.
In data tracing the likely exposure of each COVID-19 patient, the Minnesota Department of Health defines congregate care cases as anyone who has lived in, worked at, or visited a long-term care facility
There has been a total of 7,194 virus cases that have been connected to congregate care facilities, making it the second most common means of infection. The most common is by community spread.
Here are the congregate care facilities that have experienced COVID-19 in Southern Minnesota:
Blue Earth County
Autumn Grace Memory Care
Brookdale Mankato
Cottagewood Senior Community Mankato
Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center
Laurels Peak & Rehabilitation Center
Pillars of Mankato
Waters Edge
Brown County
St. John Lutheran Home
Cottonwood County
Good Samaritan Society Windom
The Lodge at Mountain Lake
Faribault County
Friendship Court
Freeborn County
Good Samaritan Society Albert Lea
St. John’s Lutheran The Woodlands
Jackson County
Good Samaritan Society Jackson
Lyon County
Minneota Manor Health Care Center
Martin County
Temperance Lake Ridge
McLeod County
River Oaks at Shady Ridge
Woodstone Senior Living
Mower County
Adams Health Care Center
Cedar Court Assisted Living
Cedars of Austin
Primrose Retirement Community
Sacred Heart Care Center
St. Mark’s Lutheran Home
Maple Lawn Senior Care
Nicollet County
Oak Terrace Assisted Living
Pheasants Ridge
Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows
Nobles County
Parkview Nursing Home
South Shore Care Center
Worthington Golden Horizons
Redwood County
Valley View Manor
Reville County
RenVilla Health Center
Rice County
Faribault Senior Living
Mill City Senior Living
Northfield Care Center, Inc.
Pleasant Manor
The Villages of Lonsdale
Three Links Care Center
Valleyview of Northfield
Sibley County
Good Samaritan Society Arlington
Oak Terrace Health Care Center
Steele County
Valleyview Assisted Living
Watonwan County
Good Samaritan Society St. James