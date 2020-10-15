Here are the results from the Fairmont COVID-19 testing event

(St. Paul, MN) – Over 500 COVID-19 tests were administered at a free testing event in Fairmont last week.

Nicholas Kimball, with Minnesota’s COVID-19 response team, says the data provided is raw. Kimball says positive cases involving people living outside of Martin County would also be included in the totals.

Here are the results of Fairmont testing (provided by the State of Minnesota COVID-19 Response Team):

Total Tests Administered: 556

Total Confirmed Positives: 17

The data puts the positivity rate at 3.1 percent. The Minnesota Department of Health has said that positivity rates above 5 percent indicate a rapid spread of the virus.