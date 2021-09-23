Here are the Southern Minnesota schools reporting 5+ active COVID infections

Every Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health updates a report listing school buildings that have confirmed five or more active COVID-19 infections during a two-week reporting period.

Once a building has not reported a new case for 28 days, it is removed from the list.

Last week, Nicollet Senior High School, Albert Lea High School, Lakeview Elementary, Austin Senior High, and I.J. Holton Intermediate School made the report. Those schools all remain on this week’s update.

Here are the Southern Minnesota schools reporting 5 or more active coronavirus infections that were added to this week’s report:

New Ulm Senior High

St. Peter Middle School

Redwood Valley Middle School

St. Paul’s Lutheran, St. James

Minneota Secondary

Hutchinson Park Elementary