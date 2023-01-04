Here’s An Easy Resolution To Make–Drink More Water
January 4, 2023 8:45AM CST
A new study found that people who stay hydrated are healthier and live longer than people who don’t drink enough water. The 30-year study measured serum sodium levels in more than 11,000 adults. The researchers found that when people were dehydrated, their serum sodium levels increased. High levels of serum sodium were associated with signs of accelerated biological aging as well as conditions like heart and lung disease.