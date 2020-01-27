Here’s Every Single Item in this Year’s $30,000 Grammy Awards Goodie Bag

There’s nothing we love more than a good awards show: our favorite celebrities dress to the nines in fun ‘fits and amazing makeup, we learn the best insider info on hair tips and tricks straight from the pros and we get to celebrate with the nominees who become winners.

Though in our minds, all GRAMMY presenters, performers and nominees are true winners because they take home the ultimate prize: the official GRAMMY gift bag. Last year’s giveaway was valued at more than $30,000 and notably featured: a seven-day stay at The Golden Door Resort & Spa, actual canvases of abstract art and lollipops made with 24K gold (in addition to gift certificates for facials with Sonya Dakar, a suite of Instytutum faves and a $99 travel makeup organizer.)

This year is no different—the GRAMMY swag bag is back in full force and features some interesting picks. Below, every single drool-worthy, quirky and surprising product in 2020’s most glam party favor. (Plus, what’s staying stocked in the luxe GRAMMY gift lounge.)

What’s in the bag?

1. Alivia Signature Silk Scarves ($115 each)

2. BlissLights StarPort Laser USB ($19.99)

3. Céline Victor Luxury Eyelashes (range from $15-$25)

4. City Threads 100% Organic Cotton Pajama Set for Boys and Girls ($29.95)

5. CloSYS Oral Care mouthwash and toothpaste (ranges from $6.99 to $12.99)

6. CoverGirl selection of lipstick, eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara

7. Curlee Girlie children’s books (ranges from $9.99 to $16.19)

8. dbramante1928 Leather Silkeborg ($143.36)

9. Alexander Delacqua Shampoo and Conditioner, and gift card to the Delacqua Salon & Spa ($250)

10. Deli Aroma Repellant Spray ($20)

11. DoodleMatic Mobile Game Maker ($29.99)

12. 8Greens Effervescent Tablets ($30)

13. Fast Bar Nutrition Bars (range from $16 to $30)

14. 505 Games Control Xbox One video game ($59.99)

15. Zumba Burn It Up! Nintendo Switch video game ($39.99)

16. Flora Farms free dinner for two

17. Golden Door Spa & Resort visit

18. Hasbro Monopoly Speed Board Game and furReal Poopalots Big Wags toy ($41.48)

19. HFACTOR Hydrogen Infused Water (ranges from $14.99 to $49.99)

20. Access to IFundWomen

21. Instytutum Flawless Glow Kit ($69.99)

22. Karma Nuts Signature Wrapped Cashews (ranges from $9.99 to $15.99)

23. Kitu Life Super Coffee and Super Espresso (29.99 to $44.99)

24. Le PeTiT CiRqUe one free cirque session with a cirque professional, circus cup, keychain, clown nose and flashlight

25. Lettuce Grow Farmstand (ranges from $348 to $649)

26. The Light Phone Light Phone II ($350)

27. Mad Mac Macarons assortment of French macarons and reusable bag (ranges from $20 to $68)

28. Microplane rasp-style zester (ranges from $11.99 to $14.99)

29. MUSE brain sensing headband (ranges from $149 to $349)

30. Music Connection Magazine ($3.95 for current issue)

31. MY21 Moisture Infinity Infused with Hyaluronic Acid sheet masks ($40 for ten)

32. Naipo oCuddle Shoulder Massager ($59.99)

33. Not Authorized Clothing Dad Hat

34. NOVICA giftcard ($100)

35. Nutrition for Longevity Meal Kit (ranges from $104.40 to $113.40)

36. Origin Stretch & Spa VIP Day of Wellness including Custom IV Drip, Vitamin Injection, 50 minute One-on-One Stretch and 50 minute Infrared Sauna Session

37. OWYN protein drinks ($35.99)

38. Patchology Moodpatch Happy Place Eye Gels ($15)

39. Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano two pack ($5.98)

40. Perry Ellis America Eau de Toilette ($75)

41. Pixi Beauty Glycolic Body Lotion, Glow Mist and Glitter-y Eye Quad ($53)

42. POP Beauty Lightshow Eye Palette, Permanent Pout and Flashadow ($36)

43. Facebook Portal Mini ($129)

44. Prince of Peace Ginger Chews ($1.99)

45. Purely Elizabeth Original Ancient Grain Granola ($6.99)

46. quip Refillable Floss ($20)

47. Rita Hazan Shine Balm ($30)

48. Rockstar Jewelry sapphire necklace

49. Serucell Anti Aging Face Serum with KFS Cellular Protein Complex ($225)

50. Still Standing Unisex Foot Spray (ranges from $30 to $40)

51. Soul Shropshire candle (ranges from $7.19 to $52.29)

52. Talkspace access

53. Taos Bee Honeybee Balm (ranges from $9 to $32)

54. Taps for Hope Afghan Lapis Bracelet (ranges from $49 to $114.99)

55. Carma Games Tenzi dice game ($14.95)

56. The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer Edition Two ($39.99)

57. The Happiness Planner (ranges from $45 to $64)

58. The Right to Shower products

59. Traditional Medicinals Throat Coat Eucalyptus tea (ranges from $5.29 to $26.74)

60. Tiger Balm Active Muscle Spray, Active Muscle Gel, Active Muscle Rub, Ultra Strength Ointment and Pain Relieving Patch ($29.95)



61. Tile Sticker (39.99 for two)

62. Tru Niagen supplements ($50)

63. UPRIGHT Technologies UPRIGHT GO 2 ($99.95)

64. Violet pills ($39.99)

65. Whisps Cheese Crisps (ranges from $10.41 to $26.96)

66. Yen the Label YOOBTAPE ($24)

67. And the official GRAMMY Celebration Gift: African Pride Moisture Miracle Aloe & Coconut Water Pre-Shampoo, Honey & Coconut Oil Shampoo, Honey Chocolate & Coconut Oil Conditioner and Five Essential Oils scalp and hair oil ($45.44)