Here’s How YOU Can Live In A Rainbow of Fruit Flavors

If simply tasting a rainbow of fruit flavors isn’t enough for you, Skittles is giving one lucky person the opportunity to live in a rainbow of fruit flavors. To celebrate the launch of Skittles Littles, a smaller, more “poppable” version of the chewy candy, the brand has purchased a tiny apartment in New York City and teamed up with an interior designer name Dani Klaric to create an equally colorful home that one lucky fan will get to live in, rent free, for an entire year. The 353-square-foot apartment is described as “a small escape from reality with the rainbow colors and maximalist decor.” To enter for a chance to win, go to Skittles.com/LittlesLiving.