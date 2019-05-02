Here’s How You Can Win Free White Castle for a Year

White Castle customers could get free sliders for a full year if they win the chain’s Instagram contest.

Customers who share their best White Castle photos have a chance to win the grand prize sliders for a year. Another 15 people will win smaller prizes like Visa gift cards, White Castle coupons, bluetooth speakers and mobile phone camera lenses.

Participants should tag the posts with #CaptureTheCrave, #Contest and @WhiteCastle to be considered. The posts will be judged on “magnitude of the Crave, originality and quality of photography.” Terms and conditions can be found at www.capturethecrave.com.

