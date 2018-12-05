Here’s How Your Child Can Get a Letter From Santa Claus

Santa Claus and his elves have been busy all year, but Christmas is now just a few weeks away and now is the perfect time to get your child’s letter to Santa!

In fact, the United States Postal Service is teaming up with the big guy himself to get all those letters delivered.

Plus, if you send your child’s letter by Saturday, December 8, Santa will write back!

But there are some special rules parents should know. Click here to get all the information from the United States Postal Service. (Hey kids! This link is just for parents!)

After following the instructions, you’re child will receive a letter from Santa, complete with a North Pole postmark.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

How Much Christmas Spirit Does Your State Have? See Them Ranked Most to Least! Aggressive Driving Spikes During Holidays The Most Popular Dog Names of 2018 Mom’s Viral Post Describes Racist Bullying Her Son Endures at Minnesota School Medford Man Accused Of Molesting Young Girl Welfare Fraud Charges For Le Center Woman Who Neglected To Report Stripper Income
Comments