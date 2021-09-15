Here’s the COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 15

The Minnesota Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update for Wednesday includes a number of previously unverified COVID-19 cases and deaths associated with long-term care.

MDH says the cases and deaths were verified through a data review project that started in early 2021.

Twelve of the 41 reported deaths Tuesday happened this month. One death is from August, and ten other deaths were from early 2021. There were 18 deaths that happened in 2020, according to MDH. The deaths bring Minnesota’s total to 7,956.

The deaths reported Wednesday included three from Faribault County, two in Mower County, and two in Waseca County.

There are 718 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s data, down from 748 previously. But intensive care hospitalizations have remained steady, with 208 in the ICU.

Health officials also reported another 2,736 coronavirus cases Wednesday, including infections in these counties in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 28 (4 probable)

Brown – 13 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 2

Faribault – 5 (6 probable)

Fillmore – 13

Freeborn – 19 (1 probable)

Jackson – 1 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 13 (7 probable)

Martin – 12 (2 probable)

McLeod – 17

Mower – 34 (2 probable)

Murray – 4 (6 probable)

Nicollet – 15 (4 probable)

Nobles – 6 (6 probable)

Redwood – 6 (4 probable)

Renville – 3 (1 probable)

Rice – 26 (5 probable)

Sibley – 3 (4 probable)

Steele – 26

Waseca – 19 (3 probable)

Watonwan – 8