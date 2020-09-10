Here’s the numbers from Mankato’s free COVID-19 testing event

(Mankato, MN) – State health officials say over 1,800 people were tested at a free COVID-19 testing event on the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus last week.

Andrea Ahneman of MDH’s Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division, said there was a high representation of college-aged people at the free testing event, which was scheduled after Blue Earth County was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot by state health officials.

Here are the official numbers from Ahneman:

Number of Tests Conducted: 1,863

Number of Positive Tests: 46

Positivity Rate: 2.5%