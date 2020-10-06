Here’s the results from Waseca County’s free COVID-19 testing event

(Minneapolis, MN) – More than six hundred people were tested for COVID-19 last month at a free testing event in Waseca County, according to state health officials.

Nicholas Kimball, part of the state’s COVID-19 response team, says the data provided are raw numbers, meaning those who tested positive were not necessarily people from Waseca County. Positive cases are counted in a person’s home county.

Here are the results from the event, which was held Sept 23 and Sept 24:

618 total tests

14 positives

2.3% positivity rate.

Waseca County has had a total of 822 confirmed positive cases of the virus and nine COVID-19 deaths.

The county’s case rate per 10,000 people has spiked in the last several weeks after an outbreak at the federal prison facility.