Here’s the results from Waseca County’s free COVID-19 testing event
(Minneapolis, MN) – More than six hundred people were tested for COVID-19 last month at a free testing event in Waseca County, according to state health officials.
Nicholas Kimball, part of the state’s COVID-19 response team, says the data provided are raw numbers, meaning those who tested positive were not necessarily people from Waseca County. Positive cases are counted in a person’s home county.
Here are the results from the event, which was held Sept 23 and Sept 24:
618 total tests
14 positives
2.3% positivity rate.
Waseca County has had a total of 822 confirmed positive cases of the virus and nine COVID-19 deaths.
The county’s case rate per 10,000 people has spiked in the last several weeks after an outbreak at the federal prison facility.