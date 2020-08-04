Here’s what local school districts have planned for fall

(Mankato, MN) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced last week that local school districts would be able to decide how to approach learning in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools were asked earlier in the summer to prepare for three delivery methods of learning: distance, in-person, and a hybrid that included a combination of distance and in-person instruction.

The decision left many parents in a state of uncertainty, as many districts have still not decided how the school year will proceed.

Here’s what we know about some of the local school districts:

Mankato Area Public Schools – A letter to parents from Superintendent Paul Peterson said a final decision on learning delivery will be made in mid-August, and will be based on county health public data.

Loyola Catholic Schools

Under the guidance of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, the Catholic Mankato school will welcome students back to campus on September 1 for five days a week of in-person instruction. The school will also offer distance learning for those who prefer to learn at home, or home health conditions.

Waseca Public Schools

Per state guidance, Waseca Public Schools is tentatively planning for a hybrid model of instruction to begin the school year. The decision is based on the current coronavirus numbers, but could change if Waseca has a change in the infection rate in the next several weeks. A proposed model could be:

All students distance learning on Monday

K-1 students attending in-person classes Tuesday through Friday

Grades 2 – 12 would attend either Tuesday and Wednesday or Thursday and Friday as an A or B group

All students would have the option to choose full-time distance learning

New Ulm Public Schools

Based on state guidance, the district would be able to provide in-person learning for elementary students, and hybrid learning for all secondary students. A letter to on the district website said school officials will continue to analyze data and a decision on the learning plan will be made in the next couple weeks.

GFW (Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop) Public Schools

A letter from Superintendent Jeff Horton says GFW Schools have enough space to safely educate all students during both in-person and hybrid learning. An online option will be available for students unable to attend school in person. Weekly updates will be sent to families each Friday with updates on the back-to-school plan.

Nicollet Public Schools

The school said in a Facebook post that it is working on plans to safely reopen in the fall, and will announce on Thursday, August 6 what the model will be to start the school year.