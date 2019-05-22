Here’s What Time NOT to Leave for a Memorial Day Trip

If you are thinking of getting out of town for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, the best time to leave was last week.

That’s the message from AAA, which is expecting an additional 1.5 million people will travel for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday compared to last year, leading to a record number taking road trips since AAA started holiday tracking, according to the organization.

The worst time will be Thursday before the holiday, between 4:45 and 6 p.m., said Robert Sinclair, spokesman for AAA New York.

“Solid job and income growth have left Americans with a lot of disposable income in their pockets,” Sinclair said. “Many have decided to spend their extra dollars on a trip, usually by car, in spite of higher gasoline prices.”

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

• Nearly 43 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27.

• Total travelers are 3.6% more than last year. Nearly 5% more will travel by air, a total of 3.25 million and 1.9 million will use some other form of travel, train, bus or cruise.

• The overwhelming majority, 37.6 million, will drive to their destination, a record for the holiday.

• AAA expects to rescue more than 353,000 drivers over the holiday weekend with flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts the leading cause of breakdowns.

