Here’s what you need to know about Mankato’s water conservation efforts

Water conservation efforts are in effect in Mankato as a stretch of hot, dry weather continues to scorch the region.

The City of Mankato issued water conservation practices yesterday, in an effort to reduce usage and improve the efficiency of groundwater resource use.

Watering

Watering for sprinkling and irrigation is limited to every other day between 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Odd-numbered street addresses will water on odd-numbered days; even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days. For apartment complexes, if the lowest number of the complex is 1, it will use an odd-numbered watering day; even-numbered days for even-numbered complexes.

Exceptions

Residents with new landscaping, sod, or seed can irrigate water if they have a city permit within 30 days of installation. Applications for a temporary watering permit are online. Gardens and flower beds can be watered with a hand-held hose. Children’s water toys are allowed, but only with someone present. Vehicles can be washed, as long as water does not end up in the storm drain.

Fees

The first notice is simply a warning, but repeat offenders are looking at fees, and potentially other action. A 2nd notice will result in a $50 fine, and fees double for a 3rd infraction ($100). Further notices could result in disconnection of irrigation meters or outdoor spigots.

Anyone with questions should contact 311.