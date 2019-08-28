Here’s When Not to Hit the Road for a Labor Day Trip

Planning one final summer getaway this weekend for Labor Day? You’re not alone. Americans all over the country are planning road and plane trips ahead of the Monday, Sept. 2, holiday.

But you can avoid getting caught in super-congested traffic by factoring in the busiest travel times.

With the long weekend before the holiday, expect to see a major spike in road travelers. INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts driving times across the country to take 10% longer than usual. And in major metro areas, that time could spike as much as 85% to 115%.

Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. will be the worst day and time to hit the road, “when commuters and holiday travelers mix to get an early start on the long weekend,” INRIX transportation analyst Trevor Reed told USA TODAY.

More heavy traffic times: Friday afternoon (especially 1 to 4 p.m.) for those on their way out of town and Monday morning (7 to 10 a.m.), when people start return trips, Reed added.

Flying to a destination? So are about 17.5 million others. Airlines for America, a lobbying group representing North American airlines, projects a record number of passengers will travel with U.S. airlines this Labor Day weekend. An average of 95,000 more passengers per day are expected compared with last year, according to John Heimlich, the airline advocacy organization’s vice president and chief economist.

If you’re planning to fly Friday, you’ll be in busy company.

A4A considers that the peak of Labor Day air traffic with nearly 3 million travelers expected, grouping it in the top 25 busiest air travel days of the year (22 of those days fall in the summer period; days surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas, unsurprisingly, also top the ranking.)

Leaving town early and extending your trip past Labor Day are the best bets for a less-crowded airport experience: flyer numbers on the Wednesday before the holiday and the Tuesday after are projected to see a lower volume than the neighboring Thursday and Monday.

Saturday and Sunday are again slated to be two of the year’s “lightest” travel days with about 2 million travelers each day, Heimlich added.

