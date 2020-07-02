Here’s where you can see fireworks in Southern Minnesota in 2020

(Mankato, MN) – COVID-19 has put a damper on a majority of local Independence Day fireworks displays. But if you are hellbent on fireworks on the 4th, there are still a few options available.

1. Fairmont

The show will go on in Fairmont, which boasts having the largest show in southern Minnesota. The fireworks begin just after sunset and are displayed from the west side of Sisseton Lake. The Fairmont Fire Department says the walking path on the west side of Sisseton will be closed to all pedestrian traffic on Independence Day.

2. Madison Lake (July 25th)

After a June fireworks display in Madison Lake, the Paddlefish Days committee decided to host a fireworks show of its own. Organizers have scheduled the show for July 25. The fireworks will be shot from the Three Lakes development, and are expected to be viewable from all three lakes.

3. Owatonna

The Owatonna Early Edition Rotary Club will host fireworks at the Steele County Fairgrounds. The show starts at 10 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. The show will also be available on the web via live stream.

4. Faribault

Fireworks will be launched from the Rice County Fairgrounds Grandstand trace starting at approximately 10 p.m. Viewers are strongly advised to stay in their cars.

5. Hanska

The annual fireworks display is on in Hanska this 4th of July. As usual, the fireworks will be launched from the Hanska Ballpark starting at around 10 p.m.

**This is a developing list**

A list of places with 2020 fireworks events is circulating social media, and Sleepy Eye is listed as an option. But the Sleepy Eye Herald -Dispatch says the show won’t happen this year.