Here’s Why You Want To Wash Your New Bed Sheets Before You Use Them

Those sheets may be new, but they are most likely covered in the dust and dirt from the factory they came from or the shelf they were sitting on before you bought them. They could even have bugs on them, which could have found their way onto the fabric during the manufacturing or packaging process. There are also chemicals on there used in the dying process. Bottom line: wash your sheets in hot water before you put them on your bed. And if you don’t wash new clothes before wearing them, you should do that too – for the exact same reasons.