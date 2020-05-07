Hershey’s Makes S’mores Caddy and Grilling Basket for Serious S’mores Lovers

Making s’mores is generally simple, but Hershey’s made a s’mores caddy and grilling basket to ensure the process goes even more smoothly. The products bring more organization and ease to the s’mores experience so that you can enjoy the summer staple in no time.

The Hershey’s s’mores caddy makes it easier to store all of your s’mores supplies. The box is shaped like a Hershey’s chocolate bar. Inside, there’s a removable tray that you can fill with graham crackers, chocolate bars, and marshmallows. If you like to get wild with your s’mores by adding Reese’s cups or other treats, you can easily stash them in there as well. The box has a gray handle on top that makes it easy to haul from your pantry to the fire or grill. Yes, that means you’ll only need to make one pantry run.

If you don’t have a fire pit to openly roast marshmallows or if you prefer grilled s’mores, Hershey’s has a grilling basket to make the process much easier. The basket makes four s’mores at a time. All you have to do is wrap the s’mores in foil and roast them over heat. The basket makes it easy to remove and flip them. Plus, it keeps the s’mores from falling into the fire.

Both s’mores essentials can be found in various stores including Dick’s Sporting Goods , Walmart , and Target. Thankfully, these products are easy to find!

Source: delish.com