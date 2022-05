For safety, the following have been temporarily closed due to high river levels:

Land of Memories campground, 300 Amos Owen Lane. The Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavilion and disc golf course remain open.

Kiwanis Park, 2301 Highway 169 North, trail from Highway 14 to the dog park.

Both are expected to reopen once river water recedes, which is anticipated to be on Tuesday, May 24.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.