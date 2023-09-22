High speed believed a factor in double fatal crash in rural Winnebago

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in rural Winnebago Thursday evening.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office responded to 320th Ave (Co Rd 1) south of 150th St at 6:39 p.m. for a crash involving a 1993 Dodge Viper.

The driver and owner of the vehicle, Matthew Lyle Weisbrod, 48, and his passenger, Ethan Weisbrod, 19, both of Granada, were deceased at the scene of the crash, according to a press release. Investigators say neither man was wearing a seat belt and were both ejected from the Viper.

Initial investigation shows the Viper was southbound on 320th Ave at a high rate of speed just after the 150th St curve. The car left the roadway, entered the ditch, and struck a field approach.

The crash remains under investigation by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.