(Mankato, MN) – A semi driver was hospitalized after his tractor-trailer was blown off Highway 60 by high winds Thursday afternoon in Watonwan County.

Timothy Robert Vanslyke, 48, of Eagan, was transported to St. James Hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The state patrol says Vanslyke eastbound on Highway 60 near 650th Ave when the semi left the roadway.