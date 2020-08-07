Highway 111/Highway 22 construction moves north Saturday

(Mankato, MN) – Construction on Highway 111 and Highway 22 will shift north starting Saturday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Construction will move from Highway 99 in Nicollet County to Nicollet County Rd 1 north of Country Rd 1 to Gaylord.

The new detour will consist of CR 1, Highway 15, and Highway 19. A second, unmarked detour route would be Highway 169 at St. Peter, Highway 93, and Highway 19.

MnDOT has completed the first stage of work on the project, which includes repaving the road, adding light at six rural intersections, and installing a snow fence along Highway 22. The section of highway from the city of Nicollet to County Rd 1 will open to traffic with the detour change starting August 8.

The project is expected to be completed in October.