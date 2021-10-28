Highway 13 crosswalk in Waseca opens next week

A new crosswalk on Highway 13 in Waseca opens next Monday, November 1, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

New trails will lead up to the crosswalk, which will also feature flashing pedestrian crossing signs, rapid-flashing beacons, and crossing guards. The crosswalk will provide a safe place for students to cross while walking to school, says MnDOT.

In 2018, a parent survey showed that 80% of students who lived within a mile of their school were interested in biking or walking to school. But children were instead driven to school because there was not a safe place for pedestrians to cross Highway 13.

In response, a committee was formed to address the issue, with an emphasis on students’ needs to get to and from school.

Note: **The featured photograph is a stock image**