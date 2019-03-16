Highway 13 south of Waseca closed

(Mankato, MN) – A section of Highway 13 south of Waseca was closed last night due to flooding.

Yesterday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that several highway segments could be impacted by water over the highways caused by snowmelt and rain.

Later in the evening, MnDOT sent an update informing that Highway 13 was closed.

Highway 75 from the Iowa line to Trosky had closed due to flooding at multiple sites.

LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Follow @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)