Highway 14/15 Minnesota River bridge could be open by end of year

(Mankato, MN) – The Highway 14/15 Minnesota River bridge in New Ulm could be open to traffic by the end of the year.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said in a press release Friday that the bridge deck is complete, as well as railings on the south and north sides of the traffic lanes. The work requires a plastic enclosure to house and heat the concrete.

Work that is still in process includes forming and pouring more railing for the 564-foot bridge, and installing six pedestals with electrical work. Two weeks of cure time is also required before the decorative steel railing can be installed.

Finishing work will still need to be completed in spring. The original completion date for the project was intended to be June 2020.

