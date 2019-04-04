Highway 14/15 New Ulm detour to change soon

(Mankato, MN) – A new detour for motorists traveling highways 14 and 15 in the New Ulm area will be in place as early as April 15th.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction crews will now tackle the completion of the new Highway 14/15 interchange as well as the Minnesota River bridge.

The new detour will consist of Nicollet County Road 5 (Fort Road), and Nicollet County roads 12 and 21 between Nicollet and Courtland. County Road 21 will be utilized due to flooding on County Road 12 north of Highway 14.

Construction on the new Highway 14/15 interchange bridge is ahead of schedule and crews will focus on the intersecting roadways as soon as a detour can be implemented. Beam setting is projected for mid-April.

