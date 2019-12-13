Highway 14/15 river bridge in New Ulm expected to open next week

(Mankato, MN) – Over the bridge to grandmother’s house, the New Ulm residents will go.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Minnesota River bridge at Highways 14 and 15 could open to traffic as early as the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec 18th, weather permitting.

When the bridge reopens, the four-way stop will be removed from the intersection of Highway 14 and Country Road 37, and traffic controls will revert to no stopping for Highway 14 traffic.

In spring, construction crews and landscapers will complete aesthetic work, which will not require a detour.

The Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project addresses intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions, and occasional road flooding around New Ulm. Construction began in 2017.