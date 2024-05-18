Highway 14 & Highland Ave roundabout construction begins Monday

Construction of a roundabout at Highway 14 and Highland Ave in New Ulm will begin Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project includes constructing a single-lane roundabout, a new sidewalk and trail to connect to existing locations, and lighting.

Highway 14 from Brown Co Rd 12 to N Garden St in New Ulm will be closed during construction. Traffic will be detoured to Brown County roads 12 and 29. There will be access to businesses during construction.

Construction is expected to be complete in late July, weather permitting.