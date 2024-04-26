Highway 14 Minnesota River bridge repair in Mankato starts May 6

Construction on the Highway 14 Minnesota River bridge in Mankato begins next month, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says motorists can expect traffic delays and congestion when the project gets underway on Monday, May 6, particularly during peak travel times.

The bridge rehabilitation project includes concrete work on the bridge deck to extend the life of the bridge.

Highway 14 will remain open to thru traffic in a head-to-head configuration. There will be shoulder, lane, and ramp closures as the work is completed in stages.

Traffic impacts:

Stage 1: Shoulder and lane closures on Highway 14 from 3 rd Avenue to Highway 169, and from Lor Ray Drive to Lookout Drive, starting May 6 for approximately two weeks as crews build crossovers.

Stage 2: Westbound Highway 14 ramps to Highway 169 will be closed, and northbound Highway 169 at Highway 14 will be reduced to one lane for approximately three weeks.

Stage 3: The Highway 169 ramps to eastbound Highway 14 will be closed. The entrance ramp at Lookout Drive to eastbound Highway 14 will be closed. The entrance ramp at Lor Ray Drive to eastbound Highway 14 will be open for access to Highway 169 only. The anticipated duration is three weeks.

Stage 4: Shoulder and lane closures for approximately two weeks.

MnDOT is advising motorists to find alternative routes, change travel times to avoid peak periods or plan for extra travel time. Motorists could also consider using Highway 22 from Mankato to St. Peter as an alternate route.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-July, weather permitting.