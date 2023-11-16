Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet set to reopen next week

Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet is set to reopen next week.

The 12.5-mile stretch of highway has been closed since April 2022 to create a four-lane divided highway. The new roadway is expected to reopen next Tuesday, November 21 in the evening.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the new eastbound bridge in Courtland. Federal, state, and local officials will attend and the public is also welcome.

The project to turn Highway 14 into a continuous four-lane highway from New Ulm to Rochester has been decades in the making.