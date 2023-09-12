Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet traffic changes start this week

Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet is anticipated to open in mid-October with cooperating weather.

Several traffic changes begin Wednesday and Thursday as part of construction on the four-lane expansion project.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Highway 14 and Co Rd 21 intersection will close starting Wednesday, while Co Rd 12 will open to local traffic and allow access into Courtland.

On Thursday, the Co Rd 37 interchange at New Ulm – including the ramps and bridge – will open to local traffic, with the exception of access to township roads 446 and 448th Streets (gravel roads north of the CSAH 37 interchange).

A significant amount of construction work will remain after the highway reopens to thru traffic, but is expected to have little impact on traffic.