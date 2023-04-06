Highway 14 Nicollet to New Ulm construction resumes next week

Construction on Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet is expected to resume next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the second and final year of construction will begin Monday, April 10.

MnDOT is expanding 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet to complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.

Improvements include bypassing Courtland by realigning Highway 14 north of the city, constructing new interchanges in Courtland and at Co Rd 37 in New Ulm, and adding safer intersections at New Ulm Quartzite Quarries and Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.

Traffic will continue to be detoured onto Highways 15,68, and 169 until the completion of the project in October.