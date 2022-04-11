      Weather Alert

Highway 14 project starts Monday

Apr 11, 2022 @ 9:45am

Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet shuts down today.

Crews will begin work Monday on the long-awaited expansion of the highway, a project decades in the making.

Traffic will be detoured to Highway 68, Highway 15, and Highway 169 during construction, which is expected to last until fall 2023.

A 12 ½ mile stretch of roadway will be expanded to four lanes. The new highway will bypass Courtland and a new interchange will be added at County Rd 37 at New Ulm. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation expects the project to be completed as early as October 2023.

