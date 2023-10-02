Highway 14 reopening delayed

The opening of Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet will be delayed by a month.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday that the highway is now expected to open in mid-November rather than mid-October due to concrete paving delays.

MnDOT says they are working closely with the contractor and anticipate concrete paving will resume in mid-October.

The highway has been under construction since Spring of 2022 with traffic detoured to Highway 68.