Highway 15 access to eastbound I-90 at Fairmont closing temporarily

(Mankato, MN) – The eastbound Interstate 90 ramps to Highway 15 at Fairmont are expected to close temporarily at the end of the week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will start Friday, June 19, weather permitting, and will last about three weeks.

Highway 15 motorists that need to access I-90 will be detoured to Martin County Roads 32 and 39. It’s the same detour that was used for the westbound ramps last year, according to MnDOT.

The westbound lanes are currently carrying both east and west traffic as I-90 is resurfaced.

The project should be complete in October.