Highway 169/22/99 intersection improvement projects in St. Peter start next week

Construction to improve intersections on Highway 169 at Highway 22 and 99 at the south end of St. Peter will begin next week.

Weather permitting, construction will start Monday, May 1. Motorists can expect lane restrictions, detours, and traffic delays during construction. Drivers are encouraged to allow for extra travel time.

This summer’s intersection improvement projects in St. Peter will include adding a second left turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane. A J-turn will also be constructed at the intersection with Highway 99. Construction is expected to be complete in October, weather permitting.

Highway 169 through St. Peter will remain open to traffic during construction.

During the first phase of construction, Highway 169 traffic at the south end of St. Peter will be reduced to two-way traffic in the southbound lane. A temporary traffic signal was installed at the intersection of Highway 169 and Elm Street to aid in traffic and pedestrian movements during construction. There will also be right turns only at Highway 169 and 99, Minnesota Avenue, Pine Street, Jefferson Avenue, Wabasha Street, and Washington Avenue. Access to Highway 169 from Wabasha Street will be permanently closed as part of this project.

Highway 22 south of St. Peter will be closed starting May 1 until the completion of the project in October. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 99, Le Sueur County Road 21 (Golf Course Road), and Shanaska Creek Road.

Highway 99 west of St. Peter will be closed during the second stage of construction starting in July.

The St. Peter Riverside Park located on Highway 22 south of St. Peter will remain open to visitors from the south during construction.

Traffic restrictions are expected to change throughout different stages of construction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETOUR MAPS & MORE PROJECT INFO