Highway 169 northbound closed for serious injury crash involving multiple vehicles

Highway 169 northbound is closed following a crash in Jordan that involved multiple vehicles.

The state patrol tweeted at 7:50 a.m. that a serious injury crash had occurred in the northbound lanes at Highway 282. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 website indicates the roadway is still closed as of 1:10 p.m. Law enforcement is expected to remain on the scene for about 45 minutes more.

The crash involved multiple vehicles. Bring Me the News reports that nine total were involved; eight cars and one semi.

A state patrol crash report has released little information, but indicates the crash happened at 7:15 a.m. The patrol says the extent of injuries has not yet been determined.