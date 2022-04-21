Highway 169 off ramps to Lookout Dr/Center St to close for bridge repair

The Highway 169 north and southbound off ramps to Lookout Dr and Center St in Mankato / North Mankato will be closed for bridge repairs starting next month.

The closures begin May 2, as crews make permanent repairs to the Highway 169 bridge that was hit by a truck last October causing significant damage.

Repairs to the bridge will include the replacement of the bridge deck, beam, and barrier, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists and pedestrians should seek alternate routes and monitor 511mn.org for travel information.

The repairs are expected to be completed by early June, weather permitting.

The bridge was closed to traffic until inspections could be completed after it was hit in late October. It reopened to motorists in early November with some width restrictions. Traffic has been shifted away from the damaged beam with the use of concrete barriers.