Highway 169 southbound remains closed; MnDOT monitoring additional roadways

(Mankato, MN) – Highway 169 southbound from Mankato to St. Peter will remain closed for mudslide cleanup.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be on the highway to clean up and clear debris from last night’s mudslides. Highway 169 northbound is open to traffic.

All southbound Highway 169 traffic is detoured to Highway 22.

Highway 112 at 311th Avenue near Le Sueur opened late yesterday. It had been closed due to flash flooding.

MnDOT crews are also closely monitoring Highway 93 into Le Sueur and Highway 99 east of St. Peter as the Minnesota River rises to yet another crest. Both highways have the potential to close again, according to MnDOT.

