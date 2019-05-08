Highway 19 at Henderson to reopen this evening

(Mankato, MN) – Highway 19 east of Henderson is expected to open this evening for the first time since March.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation sent a press release today announcing the highway would reopen around 5 p.m. this evening, but weren’t confident the roadway would remain open for long, given the rains forecasted for this week.

Crews have been clearing debris and rebuilding the shoulders since flood waters receded over the weekend. Highway 19 is the last flooded road to reopen in south central Minnesota.

