Highway 19 construction in dowtown New Prague resumes in April

Highway 19 through New Prague will be detoured starting next month as the major reconstruction of Main Street through downtown resumes.

The second year of the two-year project will start April 5, weather permitting. A detour for Highway 19 will remain in place until the end of construction, but access to the business district will be provided throughout the project.

The detour for motorists will remain the same as last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Motorists traveling westbound through New Prague will use 10th Ave NE, 7th St NE/NW, and Highway 21. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south of Highway 13, Le Sueur County Rd 29, and 10th Ave SE.

Special signage will be placed for downtown business destinations.

The reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Highway 13/21 to 7th Ave SE, and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure, including underground utilities, stormwater drainage systems, and roadway pavement and sidewalks.