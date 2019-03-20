Highway 19 east of Henderson closed due to flooding

(Mankato, MN) – Flooding has closed Highway 19 from Henderson to Highway 169.

The Minnesota Department of Transporation says the state patrol closed off the highway at 1 p.m. this afternoon due to Minnesota River flooding.

Highway 93 south of Henderson and Highway 19 are also both closed.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

