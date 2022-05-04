Highway 19 east of Henderson closed for repairs Tuesday afternoon from Henderson to Highway 169 due to erosion caused by surface water.

Traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93.

The repairs are expected to take about two weeks. Motorists can monitor www.511mn.org for updates.

It is illegal to travel on a closed road in Minnesota. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail, with additional expenses and penalties possible if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road.